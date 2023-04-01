ADVERTISEMENT

32 tea estates/companies participate in 18th edition of Golden Leaf India award

April 01, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

A total of 118 entries of tea were received for the award; first-level screening has been completed; the final tasting session and distribution of certificates to the winners will be held in Dubai from April 25 to 27, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The first-level screening of teas, for the Golden Leaf India Awards: Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA), conceived by the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) jointly with the Tea Board India, was held in Coonoor on Saturday.

The 18th edition of the annual event received 118 entries from 32 tea estates/companies in the Nilgiris, Wayanad, Anamallais, Travancore, High Ranges, other minor tea-growing regions and from Bought Leaf Factories, said Arun Kumar, convenor of the organising committee of TGLIA.

According to a press release from UPASI, a five-member panel evaluated the teas. The selection is based on a multi-layer screening process that takes into account the attributes of tea, such as dry leaf appearance, infused or spent leaf appearance, liquor attributes such as colour, taste/flavour, briskness and strength. The teas qualifying for the next level will also be screened for pesticide residue parameters and heavy metals in the NABL accredited laboratory of the UPASI Tea Research Foundation.

The final tasting session and distribution of certificates to the winners will be held in Dubai from April 25 to 27, coinciding with the Global Dubai Tea Forum (GDTF) meet.

