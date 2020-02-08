32 persons under surveillance in Tiruppur

Officials of the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department have said that there are 32 persons under surveillance for nCoV across Tiruppur district as on Friday.

The persons have returned from China and Hong Kong in the past few weeks and are currently under house quarantine.

They will be observed for a period of 28 days to check whether they develop any symptoms for nCoV, officials said.

Awareness drive

In collaboration with the Tiruppur Corporation, the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department has placed banners for awareness on nCoV in public places, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur Government Hospital has set up a quarantine ward with 10-bed capacity in the wake of nCoV.

A. Nirmala, Dean of Tiruppur GH, told The Hindu on Friday that five medical personnel, comprising a doctor, three staff nurses and one worker, are present at the quarantine ward.

“We are ready to receive any (nCoV) patient,” she said.

Dr. Nirmala noted that no cases are confirmed in Tiruppur district and that the quarantine ward was set up as a precautionary measure.