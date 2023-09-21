ADVERTISEMENT

32 kg of rotting meat seized from restaurants in Ooty

September 21, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

A total of 32 kg of rotten meat was seized and destroyed by Food Safety officials in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Designated Food Safety Officer, C.B. Suresh, inspected restaurants in Bharathiar Complex at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam and seized 32 kg of rotten chicken, which they destroyed.

They also issued notices to five restaurants and warned them that strict action would be taken against the owners if they continued to sell food that could potentially be harmful to the health of their patrons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US