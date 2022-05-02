3.2 kg heroin seized in Thoppur

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 3.2 kg heroin from a car past midnight on Sunday near Thoppur toll gate and arrested two men.

The Sri Lanka-bound contraband, worth over ₹ 3 crore, was being transported from Rajasthan through Bengaluru, Salem and Ramanathanpuram, when it was seized near Thoppur toll plaza in Dharmapuri.

The police said that the NCB carried out the independent operation based on a tip-off and that the local police were not in the loop.

The accused were identified as Gopalakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Ramesh Rao from Madhya Pradesh. They were travelling with a woman, who is related to one of them and reportedly unaware of the smuggling activity. The woman was released.