32 government schools in Erode receive items under ‘Namma School’ scheme

April 13, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Smart board that was donated to the Government Panchayat Union Middle School at Nadagoundampalayam village in Modakkurichi taluk in Erode. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

 Under the “Namma School” scheme, a Bengaluru-based private financial services company has donated smart boards, computers, printers and other items to 32 government schools in Modakkurichi taluk here.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had in December 2022 launched the School Education Department’s Namma School Foundation under which funds would be obtained from companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the development of schools in the State. The list of requirements of each school were given in the www.nammaschool.tnschools.gov.in and donors can make contributions for purchase of needed items. 

M. Sidhavelayutham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alice Blue Financial Services Private Limited, who is native of Poondurai Semur village in the taluk, decided to donate items to the schools. Hence, requirements from 32 Government Panchayat Union Middle Schools were obtained, and their wish-lists were fulfilled.

Most of the schools were provided with smart boards, computers, printers, computer tables and almirahs, while a few schools were given benches and tiles and painting works were also done at a few schools.

The school at Nanjappa Goundan Valasu received the maximum fund of ₹15.92 lakh while the total funds received for all the 32 schools were ₹1,29,00,140.

