3,165 test positive in Coimbatore

22 May 2021 22:37 IST

A total of 3,165 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 30,104.

The district’s death toll increased to 999 after the Health Department on Saturday announced that 32 more persons died of the disease at different hospitals in the last few days.

According to the department, 2,377 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Different hospitals in Coimbatore district together had 424 vacant beds reserved for COVID-19 patients as of Saturday evening. A total of 538 beds were vacant at COVID-19 Care Centres in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 1,466 new cases, taking the overall tally to 45,472.

The Health Department reported 23 new deaths that occurred between May 18 and the early hours of Saturday, which took the district’s toll to 323. A total of 10,823 patients were active cases. Out of the 34,326 patients who have recovered, 758 were discharged on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 83 vacant beds in government and private hospitals for COVID-19 patients and 995 beds in care centres.

Erode district reported 1,758 new cases, taking the tally to 42,007. While 981 persons were discharged, 10,484 continue to be under treatment. Ten persons died, raising the death toll to 236.

Krishnagiri recorded 781 fresh cases and 109 cases were discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 8114 cases as of Saturday. A total of 27,236 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In Salem, a photojournalist of a reputed Tamil magazine collapsed while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

M. Vijayakumar (46) was a photojournalist with a reputed Tamil magazine. He was shifted from Siddha-based COVID-19 Care Centre to the hospital following respiratory issues on Wednesday and he collapsed on Friday. Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji visited the family and offered condolences.

As many as 742 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 313 were reported in corporation limits.

As per bulletin, 18 deaths were reported in Salem, including seven women patients.

In Namakkal, 598 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, five men died at government and private facilities.

Dharmapuri recorded 360 fresh cases, and 218 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 2934. As of date, 15,474 cases were reported in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 387 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 14,815. The number of deaths in the district stood at 67 on Saturday while 2,778 persons are undergoing treatment.