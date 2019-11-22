314 shops sealed for not paying rent arrears

The Salem Corporation on Friday sealed 314 shops at various places in its limits for failing to pay rent arrears.
The Corporation officials sealed 60 shops near Nehru Kalaiarangam, Bose Maidan and Arunachalam Asari Road, 162 shops in Commercial Complex and 92 shops in old bus stand and nearby areas. The Corporation also collected rent arrears of ₹ 2.40 crore from 94 shop owners.
The Corporation was recently permitted by the High Court to collect revised rents from shops in its limits and also ordered shop owners, who moved the case, to pay rent arrears of 36 months. The court also granted permission to the Corporation to seal the shops and call for auction if the shop owners failed to clear the arrears within the stipulated time.
