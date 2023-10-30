HamberMenu
3.14 crore saplings planted across Tamil Nadu in two years, says Forest Minister

October 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan planting a sapling on a school campus at Keerambur in Namakkal district on Monday.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan planting a sapling on a school campus at Keerambur in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 3.14 crore saplings were planted across the State under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in the last two years, said Minister for Forests, M. Mathiventhan here on Monday.

The Minister inaugurated a drive to plant 6,300 saplings, at a private school at Keerambur here. At the function, the Minister said that to increase the forest cover to 33% from the present 23.70% in the next ten years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Green Tamil Nadu Mission last year.

In 2022–23 and 2023–24, the target was to plant 2.50 crore saplings across the State through government departments, NGOs, and the general public. But exceeding the target, as many as 3.14 crore saplings had been planted. “Now, we have a target to plant 6.45 crore saplings,” he said.

In Namakkal district, 8.59 lakh saplings were planted in 2022–23. This year, 12.32 lakh saplings would be planted, for which 7.06 lakh seedlings had been raised by the Forest Department and 54,000 by the Rural Development Department. The Forest Department distributed 3.02 lakh saplings to other government departments, and through the Forest Department, work to plant 3.69 lakh saplings was going on, the Minister added.

Mr. Mathiventhan also urged the students to plant saplings near their houses.

Later, inaugurating a conference on climate change, the Minister said the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹500 crore to plant saplings in all temples and schools. To protect the environment, usage of plastics should be avoided completely, he said.

District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and officials participated in the functions.

