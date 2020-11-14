311 recruits attested into Madras Regiment

A total of 311 recruits were on Friday attested into the Madras Regiment at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, after completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington.

The attestation parade was carried out with appropriate social distancing and in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army. While addressing the parade, the reviewing officer congratulated the meritorious recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training. He lauded the efforts of the Madras Regimental Centre in training smart and effective soldiers for the Indian Army, a press release from the MRC said.

The reviewing officer made a special mention of the efforts taken to train the soldiers under the prevailing pandemic situation and commended all the stakeholders for their hard work, the press release said.