31% vaccination achieved in Salem: Collector

District Collector S. Karmegham said 31% vaccine coverage had been achieved in the district and the number of vaccination centres would be increased for easy access to the public.

Mr. Karmegham flagged off a COVID-19 awareness vehicle here on Monday and said while vaccination was being done through primary health centres, arrangements had been made to conduct vaccination through the 505 health sub-centres in the district.

A special vaccination camp for teachers would be conducted on Wednesday in view of reopening of schools.

On an average, 25-30,000 doses were administered in a day in the district, he said.

Special vaccination camps

The Salem Corporation has advised organisations here to organise special vaccination camps to get all its members vaccinated.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that to ensure complete vaccine coverage, the civic body had invited various organisations and associations including businesses, industries, trade organisations, NGOs among others to organise special camps to ensure all members in the organisations were vaccinated.

Interested organisations can contact Corporation officials in 75981 30884 and 82485 13998.