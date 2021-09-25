Coimbatore

31 secured in preventive arrest in Coimbatore

A total 31 persons were secured in preventive arrest by the police during the storming operations against history-sheeters held in Coimbatore district.

Police sources said that 10 persons involved in various criminal cases were secured by the City Police during the operation that commenced at 10 p.m. Thursday and ended at 5 a.m. Friday. As many as 113 lodges and other locations in the city were searched.

The police teams interrogated 50 murder case accused and recorded the fingerprints of 40 accused for further investigation.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police searched 98 lodges and secured 21 persons in preventive arrest during the storming operation.

In Tiruppur, the city police searched 120 locations from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and secured seven persons.


