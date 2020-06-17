31 persons test positive in Coimbatore

As many as 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Those tested positive included 11 contacts of a 28-year-old man from R.G. Pudur, near Chinniyampalayam, who died of suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday.

However, the Health Department is yet to announce whether the man who returned from Chennai died of COVID-19.

Those tested positive for the disease included eight persons, who came to Coimbatore airport from Chennai on an IndiGo flight and two persons, who came to Coimbatore on train.

Of the total patients, three tested positive after they sought treatment in a private hospital.

Seven discharged from hospital

On Wednesday, seven persons who recovered from COVID-19 got discharged from Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Those recovered included a 25-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby recently and a transgender.

Hospital sources said that they were yet to conduct a test for the newborn.

Udhagamandalam

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, bringing the total number of active cases in the district to eight.

Collector J. Innocent Divya said that the latest person to test positive, a female resident of Aravankadu near Coonoor, had a travel history to Karur district.

On Monday, three persons, including one from Kulisholai near Udhagamandalam tested positive. Four of the primary contacts of the persons from Kulisholai, too, tested positive on Tuesday.

The Collector appealed to the people to avoid unnecessarily traveling to other districts unless it was for essential work.

She said that the district administration was receiving information of social events being organised, and that action would be taken against those organising mass gatherings for social functions.

The Collector added that cases were being registered against people found on the streets without masks.

She appealed to the local residents to share information about persons who might be entering the district without alerting local authorities, adding that one case in Bikkatty near Manjoor, was detected after local residents alerted the district administration about a person entering the district by hitch-hiking on vegetable trucks and by walk.