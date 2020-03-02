31 packaged drinking water units sealed in Salem

Following orders from the Madras High Court, the district administration and officials from Public Works department sealed borewells of 31 packaged drinking water units for operating without necessary clearance.

District Collector S.A. Raman said, “ there are about 50 packaged drinking water manufacturers in the district and action has been taken against 31 units which were operating with the No Objection Certificate required to extract groundwater for the purpose. Currently, there are only nine firms in the district which are operating with NOC and a few other firms have applied for the certificate and they are under consideration.”

However, packaged drinking water manufacturers here are continuing their strike demanding intervention from State government to offer them relaxation.

Regional president of Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association S.G. Eshwar, said,

“these are not illegal units. All these units have ISO, FSSAI and other certifications and only quality drinking water is being supplied. Many of these sealed firms have been functioning since 2000, even before the law demanding NOC was introduced. The State government must intervene to offer relaxation for firms and let us continue with business. Livelihood of many have been affected and there is huge demand for drinking water.”

President of Salem District Packaged Drinking Water Traders’ Association P. Kannan said that the livelihood of 5,000 to 7,000 workers in the district is at stake since manufacturers have stopped supply for the past few days. They demanded that the State government should take necessary action on this regard.