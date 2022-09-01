31 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,678. While 39 persons were discharged, 252 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported eight cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the health department, there are 260 active cases in Salem and 77 active cases in Namakkal district.