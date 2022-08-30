31 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 30, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,614. While 39 persons were discharged, 265 persons continue to be under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 14 new cases on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per the bulletin issued by the health department, there are 267 active cases in Salem and 88 active cases in Namakkal district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app