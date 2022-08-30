31 new COVID-19 cases in Erode
A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,614. While 39 persons were discharged, 265 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 14 new cases on Tuesday.
As per the bulletin issued by the health department, there are 267 active cases in Salem and 88 active cases in Namakkal district.
