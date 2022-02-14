305 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 937 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 5,303 active cases.

Three persons died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,607. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.7 % on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The overall toll went up to 1,050 as one new death was reported. The district had 1,991 active cases and 643 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported 31 new cases. The toll remained at 225. The district had 597 active cases and 94 patients recovered on Monday.