304 vulnerable polling stations in Erode district

27 March 2021 23:22 IST

A total of 304 vulnerable polling stations were identified in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district and security would be stepped up during polling on April 6, said District Election Officer and District Collector C. Kathiravan here on Saturday.

Mr. Kathiravan along with general and expenditure observers and police observer chaired a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the Collectorate.

During the meeting, Mr. Kathiravan said that vulnerable polling stations identified in each constituencies are Erode (East) – 20 polling stations, Erode (West) – 39, Modakkurichi – 31, Perundurai – 67, Bhavani – 28, Anthiyur – 34, Gobichettipalayam – 66 and Bhavanisagar 19. Also, a total of 38 polling stations, 21 in Anthiyur constituency and 17 in Bhavanisagar constituency, were identified as shadow area stations where there is no mobile connectivity. He said that there are 2,741 polling stations in the district.

Public can lodge election-related complaints with the control room that functions round-the-clock at the Collectorate at toll free number 1800 42570 24, 1950 or 0424-2257901, 2256782, 2251863 or 2256524.

Mr. Kathiravan said that there are 50,052 electors above 80 years and 14,597 differently-abled voters and a total of 5,435 electors had requested for postal ballot facility and had submitted Form 12D. Election officials will reach their residence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday and they can cast their votes. If they cannot cast their postal ballot on March 28, officials will again visit their houses on March 31, he said.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, District Revenue Officer Murugesan and other officials were present.