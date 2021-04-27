301 more beds added in hospitals in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

27 April 2021 23:38 IST

An additional 301 beds have been added to the hospitals in the district, according to Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

Inspecting the COVID-19 care centre at the Government Engineering College in Bargur, the Collector interacted with patients on the facilities and the type of nutritious food being given as part of their treatment.

According to the administration, the government headquarters hospital in Krishnagiri is equipped with 544 beds and the private hospitals are equipped with 255 beds for COVID-19 care. Of these, 544 beds at the government hospital and 215 beds at the private facilities are equipped to provide oxygen support for patients.

As of date, 264 beds at the government hospitals, and 201 beds at the private hospitals are occupied by COVID-19 patients. In addition, the COVID-19 care centre has 586 beds, of which, 172 are currently occupied, according to the administration. The new addition of 301 beds to the district are scattered across hospitals, which includes 80 beds at the government hospital, and 221 beds at six private hospitals in Hosur.

The Collector urged the public to continue to maintain COVID-19 protocols and follow the guidelines to contain the spread.