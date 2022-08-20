3,000 kg of PDS rice seized in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
August 20, 2022 18:49 IST

The Civil Supplies CID police seized 3,000 kg of rice meant for Public Distribution System near Vepanapalli on Friday.

According to the Civil Supplies CID sources, a team intercepted a vehicle near Vepanapalli-Nachikuppam junction. The vehicle was found stacked with 60 gunny bags of rice, of 50 kg each.

The vehicle was driven by Ganesan (27) of Bethalapalli in Krishnagiri.  The accused was arrested and remanded. The seized rice that was being smuggled to Karnataka was shifted to the Civil Supplies godown.

