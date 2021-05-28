300 more oxygen beds added to Perundurai government hospital

Oxygen beds established on the Government Erode Medical College Hospital premises at Perundurai in Erode on Friday.

ERODE

28 May 2021 21:53 IST

With the demand for patients requiring oxygen going up in the past three weeks, 300 more oxygen-supported beds have been added to the existing 550 beds at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the facility on the hospital premises in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, and Dean R. Mani.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Muthusamy said that since patients from other districts were coming to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, there was an urgent need for adding more beds. Another 300 beds with oxygen support would be ready in a week and 200 more beds with oxygen support would be ready in 20 days. “Once the works are completed, a total of 1,350 beds will be available to treat positive patients,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said 150 beds were available at taluk headquarters hospitals while 350 beds were available at the District Headquarters Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. “Apart from these, over 4,000 beds are available at the COVID-19 Care Centres in the district to treat patients with mild symptoms,” he added. Based on the requirements, more beds would be added in the coming weeks, the Mnister said.

Mr. Muthusamy said that so far one patient had been infected with black fungus and an isolation ward with 10 beds was kept ready to treat such patients.