300 litres of fermented wash destroyed

SALEM/NAMAKKAL

29 May 2021 21:09 IST

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Namakkal seized and destroyed 300 litres of fermented wash on Saturday.

According to the police, PEW personnel conducted checks in Kadamalai area near Rasipuram here and seized 300 litres of fermented wash and five litres of arrack. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Salem, the district police on Saturday arrested two persons from Rasipuram during vehicle checks for carrying 10 litres of illicit arrack.

Sabari and Baby from Rasipuram were arrested andtheir vehicle was seized.

In two different cases, the Veeranam police seized 19 litres and 23 litres of illicit arrack respectively during vehicle checks. The police arrested Silambarasan and Senthil Kumar in the first case, and Ganapathy and Saravanan in the second case.