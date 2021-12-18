300 kg ganja seized in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

18 December 2021 22:43 IST

The Denkanikottai police on Saturday seized 300 kg. of ganja worth about ₹30 lakh and arrested three persons.

According to police, the ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to Tamil Nadu. The arrested were Harish from Chittur in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh from Thiruvallur and Ayyappa Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said that stringent measures are being taken in the district to check the sale of ganja. He said that awareness programmes are being conducted in schools and colleges against drugs.

Mr. Tejaswi said that that the accused has been supplying the drugs to six States and those who were in contact with the accused are being traced.

The SP said that those involved in the sale of contraband goods such as banned tobacco goods, ganja would be booked under the Goondas Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Denkanikottai sub-division J. Kiruthikaa said that the accused have been involved in supplying ganja to Maharashtra, Telengana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.