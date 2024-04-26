ADVERTISEMENT

300-ft-wide wall art unveiled in Coimbatore

April 26, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Artists from the Indian Institute of Interior Designers giving finishing touches to the wall art at Bharathi Park in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A 300ft-wide wall art created by the Coimbatore branch of the The Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) on Alagesan Road at Saibaba Colony, here, was unveiled on Friday.

In recognition of IIID’s golden jubilee this year, the organisation has launched seven volumes of its ‘Inscape’ design magazine showcasing grand designs as part of a quarterly series, titled the ‘Interior Decoration Golden Festival Series’, in collaboration with Nippon Paint India.

The wall art was created by the Nippon Paints team, which included design students, and artists, who were supported by the Bharathi Park Ladies Association.

The project is aimed at creating social awareness on the beautification of public spaces in the city and their maintenance by people.

The inaugural volume of the magazine series, titled “Decorative Spaces We Set Up,” was recently unveiled in Chennai. The second instalment, “The Yards We Scale,” was inaugurated in Coimbatore. The event saw the presence of various dignitaries, including representatives from IIID and Nippon Paint India.

