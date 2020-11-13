30 watch towers set up in Namakkal, 14 in Salem

The Namakkal district police have set up about 30 watch towers and made additional arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the Deepavali celebrations here.

The police said the watch towers had been set up to ensure COVID-19 safety norms and prevent untoward incidents at important business areas and places where the public could gather. Announcements were being made through public address system at regular intervals advising the public to ensure physical distancing. The police also set up check posts on the district borders for vehicle checks.

The police advised the public to contact them through toll-free numbers in case of any emergency. They could also raise complaints through Facebook and Twitter handles of the Namakkal District Police. They advised the public not to venture deep into water bodies as there could be heavy flow due to Northeast monsoon.

In Salem, the police have set up watch towers at 14 busy business areas and deployed close to 400 police personnel from Home Guards, Tamil Nadu Special Police and District Armed Reserve. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger distributed sweets to the Armed Reserve police personnel.