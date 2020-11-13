30 watch towers set up in Namakkal, 14 in Salem

The Namakkal district police have set up about 30 watch towers and made additional arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the Deepavali celebrations here.
The police said the watch towers had been set up to ensure COVID-19 safety norms and prevent untoward incidents at important business areas and places where the public could gather. Announcements were being made through public address system at regular intervals advising the public to ensure physical distancing. The police also set up check posts on the district borders for vehicle checks.
The police advised the public to contact them through toll-free numbers in case of any emergency. They could also raise complaints through Facebook and Twitter handles of the Namakkal District Police. They advised the public not to venture deep into water bodies as there could be heavy flow due to Northeast monsoon.
In Salem, the police have set up watch towers at 14 busy business areas and deployed close to 400 police personnel from Home Guards, Tamil Nadu Special Police and District Armed Reserve. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger distributed sweets to the Armed Reserve police personnel.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath