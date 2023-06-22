30 students fall ill after taking breakfast in Namakkal school

June 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

Thirty students attached to the Government Eklavya Model Residential School at Kolli Hills in Namakkal district fell ill after taking breakfast on Thursday. Health officials suspect food poisoning as reason for the incident.

More than 350 students are studying in the Government Eklavya Model Residential School functioning at Senkarai in Kolli Hills.

After taking food, 30 students complained of uneasiness, nausea, and stomach pain. Immediately, they were rushed to the Pavarkadu Primary Health Centre, where treatment was provided to them.

On information, parents of the students staged a protest in front of the school and said food prepared using rotten vegetables was the reason for the incident and sought action against cooks.

The local body representatives and Adi Dravidar Welfare Department officials held talks with them and assured them of action. Based on that, the parents withdrew their protest.

The Namakkal District Health officials rushed to the PHC and enquired about the health of the students. Namakkal District Deputy Director (Health Services) Poongodi said that out of 30 students, 26 were discharged after receiving treatment. Four students are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea, and they will be discharged on Friday.

Teams of health officials were deployed at the school and PHC to monitor the students. “We suspect food poisoning for the incident. We have sent food and water samples for laboratory testing,” Dr. Poongodi added.

