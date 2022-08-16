30 students benefit from Ananda Chaitanya Foundation’s scholarship in Coimbatore

Ananda Chaitanya Foundation's Karkai Nandre scholarship was given to 30 students from various districts in Kurumbapalayam here on Tuesday.

Founder Thillai Senthil Prabhu along with special guests, Managing Director of Versa Drives Sundar Muruganantham, film director N. Kumar, MD of Suntech Evergreen Industries, Arani, S. Thirunavukkarasu, Global director aviation at Dabico Airport Solutions Siva Anand and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Assistant Director Sasikala distributed the educational assistance to students for higher education.

Among the 30, 10 were engineering students, 10 were commerce, three paramedical, four science and three other studies. They were from Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Dindigul, Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani.