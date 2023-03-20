ADVERTISEMENT

30 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore

March 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched an investigation into a burglary in which 30 sovereigns of jewellery was stolen from a house near Peelamedu here.

The burglary was reported at the residence of M. Suresh at Jeeva Nagar within the limits of the Peelamedu police station. According to the police, Mr. Suresh left the house around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to visit his father-in-law at Palladam. Around 6.30 p.m., his father went to the house, switched on the lights and returned.

Mr. Suresh returned on Sunday noon and found the backdoor open. When checked, he found that 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 15,000 kept in shelves were stolen. The scientific team of the police visited the house and collected suspected fingerprints. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US