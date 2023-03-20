30 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore

March 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have launched an investigation into a burglary in which 30 sovereigns of jewellery was stolen from a house near Peelamedu here.

The burglary was reported at the residence of M. Suresh at Jeeva Nagar within the limits of the Peelamedu police station. According to the police, Mr. Suresh left the house around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to visit his father-in-law at Palladam. Around 6.30 p.m., his father went to the house, switched on the lights and returned.

Mr. Suresh returned on Sunday noon and found the backdoor open. When checked, he found that 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 15,000 kept in shelves were stolen. The scientific team of the police visited the house and collected suspected fingerprints. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

