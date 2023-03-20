HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore

March 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched an investigation into a burglary in which 30 sovereigns of jewellery was stolen from a house near Peelamedu here.

The burglary was reported at the residence of M. Suresh at Jeeva Nagar within the limits of the Peelamedu police station. According to the police, Mr. Suresh left the house around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to visit his father-in-law at Palladam. Around 6.30 p.m., his father went to the house, switched on the lights and returned.

Mr. Suresh returned on Sunday noon and found the backdoor open. When checked, he found that 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 15,000 kept in shelves were stolen. The scientific team of the police visited the house and collected suspected fingerprints. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.