30 persons with China travel history under observation in Coimbatore city

Thirty persons with Chinese travel history in the city are under observation in the backdrop of Novel Coronavirus outbreak there, Coimbatore Corporation officials say.

Medical officers in urban primary health centres, whose service area covers the residence of the 30 persons, call on them at least once a day to check if they show symptoms of the virus.

The 30 persons included four foreign nationals. But, fortunately, none of the 30 has shown symptoms of fever.

And, none has any connection to Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Nevertheless, the Corporation has asked them to remain at home for 28 days, twice the mandatory period just to be on the safer side. To ensure that the people remained indoors, the doctors have reached out to the 30 persons’ families, neighbours or friends to ensure that they do not step out. This is more a precautionary measure that the civic body has adopted, the sources reckon.

To the city’s residents the Corporation has reached out by creating awareness programme at public places – bus stands and railway junction. It has begun by cleaning objects or surfaces that people often touch in public places like handrails, the interior of elevators, doors, etc. to improve hygiene on its premises.

It has, similarly, asked the managements of cinemas, malls and places where public gather to improve the standard of cleanliness.

Likewise, it has reached out to the School Education Department and its officers in the education wing to ensure that students and also teachers clean hands as many times a day as possible.

The Corporation is keeping a close tab on movement of people and is in a state of preparedness to address any issues.

They add that in the district there are 74 persons, including the 30 in the city, with Chinese travel history and the Department of Public Health has kept them under observation.