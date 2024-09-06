ADVERTISEMENT

30 goats killed by marauding street dogs at Kumarapalayam village in Tiruppur district

Published - September 06, 2024 11:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The dogs had bitten the necks of all the animals and consumed the blood, leaving the carcasses behind

The Hindu Bureau

The carcasses of goats bitten by dogs at Kumarapalayam village in Mulanur Block of Tiruppur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the latest instance of travails faced by livestock rearers, a farmer in Kumarapalayam village in Mulanur block of Tiruppur district has lost 30 goats that died after being bitten by packs of wandering dogs.

The dogs had bitten the necks of all the animals and consumed the blood, leaving the carcasses behind.

The loss for the farmer is about three lakh rupees. However, though a case has been registered by the police, there has been no assurance from the authorities on compensation, according to a member of the affected family.

Officials of Animal Husbandry department sought to clarify that there is no provision for providing compensation to livestock or cattle that dies of attack by predators in non-forest areas.

Though the livestock is being confined in fenced fields during night hours, the dogs dig up the ground and gain entry.

Due to this menace, the farmers have been advised by experts to fix hollow blocks to the entire length of the fences, so that digging of the ground by the dogs could be prevented.

According to P. Velusamy, a representative of farmers in Kangayam-Vellakoil belt, who had also lost five goats only a few days earlier under similar circumstances, the local bodies have to chart out strategies to control the menace.

The proliferation in the population of street dogs is a danger to people as well. People dread walking or riding two-wheelers along most roads during night hours, be it rural or urban locations, he said.

The reach of Animal Birth Control centres must be expanded and hefty fines must be imposed on owners of the dogs who do not possess licences, Mr. Velusamy said, citing the stringent measures being taken by the Chennai Corporation to control the menace.

