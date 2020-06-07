3 test positive in Coimbatore

Three persons, including a technician attached to the Department of Physical Medicine at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), have tested positive for COVID-19, said Health Department sources.

The technician, aged 27, had gone to Villupuram before the lockdown was enforced and he was not on duty for about two months. The man returned some days back and reported for duty at CMCH on June 2, said sources.

After developing symptoms of COVID-19, he volunteered for testing and the result returned positive late on Saturday.

Swab samples of more than a dozen of his colleagues were collected for testing.

A 42-year-old man who came to Coimbatore from New Delhi and a 54-year-old man from Kanuvai road who returned from Chennai on Saturday also tested positive for the disease.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department on Sunday, 161 persons tested positive for the disease, so far, in the district. Of these, 152 were domestic cases and nine were imported cases. Coimbatore district had 14 active cases as of Sunday.