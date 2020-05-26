3 special trains operated from Tiruppur

Tiruppur

26 May 2020 22:46 IST

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway operated three Shramik special trains from Tiruppur Junction for the migrant workers in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

The trains were bound for Balangir, Odisha, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and left the Tiruppur Junction at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. Each train ferried 1,600 passengers, railway officials said.

The special trains were operated from Tiruppur Junction after a gap of five days. On Monday night, a special train from Coimbatore Junction bound for Korba, Chhattisgarh, halted at Tiruppur, where 800 migrant workers boarded the train.

Advertising

Advertising

As of Tuesday, 12 Shramik special trains were operated from Tiruppur Junction, which comprised seven trains for Bihar, two trains for Odisha and Uttar Pradesh each and one train for Jharkhand. Around 18,000 migrant workers were sent to their home towns via trains and around 9,000 workers were sent through buses from Tiruppur district so far, according to the district administration officials.

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Junction on Tuesday saw the operation of the 30th Shramik special train. The train to Dibrugarh, Assam, ferried 1,600 passengers and left the Junction at around 3 p.m., railway officials said. The 30 special trains were operated to nine States namely Bihar (10), Uttar Pradesh (6), Odisha (5), Jharkhand (3), Assam (2) and one each for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.