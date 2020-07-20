₹3 lakh worth ganja seized

Namakkal

20 July 2020 20:11 IST

Namakkal district police seized about 30 kg. of ganja worth about ₹3 lakh in raids conducted over four days.

According to police, 9.5 kg. of ganja and cash ₹10,200 were seized from a residence on Marikangani Street on July 17. Namakkal Police arrested M. Bhuvaneshwari in this connection.

On inquiry, police arrested Madhavan, husband of Bhuvaneshwari and another woman Tamilarasi and seized 10 kg. of ganja from them.

Advertising

Advertising

Police also arrested another woman Baby and seized 10 kg of ganja from her. According to police, Baby was planning to sell the ganja to a person in Salem.