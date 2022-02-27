3 kg of ganja seized

The Railway Protection Force personnel seized three kg of ganja from Alappuzha Express during the early hours of Sunday.

According to RPF personnel, as part of Operation ‘Narcos’, regular checks are being conducted in trains to prevent smuggling of contrabands such as drugs and other substances. During checks on Train No. 13351 Alappuzha Express, the RPF personnel found an unattended bag under the seat in one of the coaches. On checks, they found about three kg of ganja and seized it. Further investigations are on.