3 held for smuggling Pangolin scales

Three men were arrested for allegedly smuggling and attempting to sell 2.5 kg of Pangolin scales near the Coimbatore Railway Station on Monday.
They were identified as T. Bhagyaraj alias Arumugam, J. Chinnadurai and K. Manickam.
The Forest Department officials, posing as potential buyers, offered the men Rs. 1 lakh for around 2.5 kg of the contraband, and asked them to bring the scales to the railway station, where the officials arrested them.
Chinnadurai told the officials that he had received the pangolin scales from a farmer.
He claimed to have been a middleman for the illegal trade in the parts of the wild animal.
The officials learnt that the animals were hunted from near Karamadai and near Pilloor dam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor