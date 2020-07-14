3 die of COVID-19 in western region

SALEM

14 July 2020 23:25 IST

A 75-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here, died on Tuesday.

According to officials, the deceased was a resident of Kallakuruchi.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem and was shifted to the government hospital on July 10. He was suffering from respiratory issues, the officials said.

Coimbatore

In Coimbatore, a 73-year-old woman died of the disease on Monday, taking the official death toll of the district to 10.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, the woman, who died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, was suffering from type II diabetes and hypothyroidism. She was admitted to the hospital on June 30.

A 61-year-old woman from Dhali Town Panchayat died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted on Tuesday.

With this, Tiruppur district recorded four COVID-19 deaths.