3 detained under Goondas Act

The Coimbatore City Police invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against three persons who were arrested in connection with a murder at Ammankulam near Puliyakulam in January this year. R. Vijayakumar (23), his brother R. Kannan (21) from Ammankulam and K. Hariharan (21) from Periyanaickenpalayam were detained under Goondas Act, said the police.

The trio and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by the Ramanathapuram police for murdering K. Naveenkumar of Ammankulam. The accused had stabbed Naveenkumar on the night of January 16 and he died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Jaunary 18. The accused had committed the crime in connection with a dispute over a kabaddi match held as part of Pongal celebrations.

Child dies in accident

A five-month-old child of a couple from Tiruppur was killed after the two-wheeler they travelled collided with a TNSTC bus at Koduvai on Sunday. The police said the male child belonged to Malleeswaran (26) and Kausalya (21).

The parents were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.