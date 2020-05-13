Coimbatore

3 active cases in the Nilgiris

45 lorry drivers tested: Collector

District Collector J. Innocent Divya has said that there are three active COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris after two more persons thought to also be infected have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ms. Divya said that a total of 45 lorry drivers, who had delivered vegetables to the Koyambedu market as well as 238 drivers who had travelled outside the district had been tested for COVID-19. Out of the total number of people tested, four drivers who visited Koyambedu tested positive, and later, one more person, a primary contact of one of the drivers, too, tested positive.

All the five people had been taken to the ESI hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

Further rounds of testing in Coimbatore revealed at two of the five were not infected with the virus, and as a result, they were brought back to the Nilgiris, where they are being kept in isolation at a special ward in the government headquarters hospital.

