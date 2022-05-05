29th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in Coimbatore on Sunday

The district administration will conduct its 29th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in 3,679 locations across Coimbatore district on Sunday.

A release said the vaccination camp would be held at 950 locations in the Corporation limits, 2,505 location in rural limits of the district and 224 locations in municipalities. The number of locations had been increased significantly from the 28th mega vaccination camp, which was held in 1,515 locations across the district on April 30.

In Coimbatore district, 25,06,094 persons aged over 18 years had been fully vaccinated with both the doses and 27,80,228 had received the first dose. In the 15-18 years category, 1,34,349 hade received their first dose and 1,22,229 had been fully vaccinated. In the 12-14 age group, 76,299 had been inoculated with the first dose and 40,990 had received both the doses. Precaution dose had been administered to 63,197 persons in the district, the release said.

Those who had not been administered with the first or second dose of the vaccine shots and those who were yet to take their precaution dose shall participate in this mega vaccination camp. Details on the locations of the camp would be available at https://coimbatore.nic.in/.