298 persons benefited under Innuyir Kaapom scheme in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur

22 January 2022 18:17 IST

A total of 298 beneficiaries injured in road accidents were covered under the Innuyir Kaapoom – Nammai Kaakkum 48 emergency care scheme within a month of its launch in Tiruppur district, according to the district administration.

According to a press release, the beneficiaries were covered between December 18, 2021 and January 20 this year. During this period, 87 patients in Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur, one patient in Government Hospital in Palladam, 21 in Government Hospital in Udumalpet and eight patients in Government Hospital in Dharapuram were treated and the remaining 181 beneficiaries were treated in six private hospitals linked to the scheme in the district.

Launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 18, 2021, the scheme will provide emergency care for accident victims and the State government will bear the treatment expenses for the first 48 hours. A total of 609 hospitals — 201 government hospitals and 408 private hospitals — have been linked to the scheme. This covers all persons injured in road accidents irrespective of whether they are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the treatment will be free of charge for first 48 hours with a ceiling of ₹ 1 lakh per individual, according to the release.

