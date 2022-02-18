2,952 EVMs kept ready for elections in Erode

A total of 2,952 electronic voting machines (EVMs), including reserves, are kept ready for the urban local bodies elections in the district on Saturday.

For the 443 polling stations in the Corporation, 434 control units and equal numbers of ballot units are readied. About 89 control units and 89 ballot units are kept as reserves.

For the 153 polling stations in four municipalities, 153 control units and equal numbers of ballot units are readied. A total of 32 control units and 32 ballot units are kept as reserves.

For the 655 polling stations In the 42 town panchayats, 634 control units and equal numbers of ballot units are readied . A total of 134 control units and 134 ballot units are kept as reserves. T