29.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized from a godown in Salem

June 03, 2022 21:39 IST

The Food Safety officials led by District Designated Officer R. Kathiravan seized 29.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products in a godown here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials inspected a godown at Chettimankurichi near Edappadi and found 1.50 tonnes of packed tobacco items and 28 tonnes of unpacked tobacco products. The officials seized the products and sent the sample for laboratory test in Guindy.

Mr. Kathiravan said they seized 885 kg of tobacco products from the same godown a month ago and the laboratory test results showed that they were not safe for consumption. Based on the report, a case was registered against godown owner Subramani. “Now, we have seized tobacco products from the same godown again. We will recommend to the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department for a prohibition order and seal the godown,” he added.

On Friday morning, the Food Safety officials sealed a grocery shop at Seelanaickenpatti for selling gutka items, based on the prohibition order imposed by the Commissioner of Food Safety department.