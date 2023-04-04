ADVERTISEMENT

291 policewomen in Coimbatore city to learn driving

April 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A policewoman learning to drive on the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

The Coimbatore City Police, in association with the driving schools in the city, will offer driving classes to 291 policewomen. The initiative was launched as part of the golden jubilee celebration of women in Tamil Nadu Police.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the classes at a function held on the Police Recruits School campus in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative was aimed at providing training for policewomen who have already obtained driver’s licence and to arrange classes for others who are interested in driving.

As of now, 721 policewomen are working in the Coimbatore City Police. Out of these, 291 policewomen have expressed interest to learn driving. In the first batch, training will be given to 30 policewomen, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Armed Reserve (AR) T.V. Muralitharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-Coimbatore City) R. Sughasini, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saibaba Colony range) P. Fasinabeevi and Inspector (AR) Prathap Singh were present. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US