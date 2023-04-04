291 policewomen in Coimbatore city to learn driving

April 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police, in association with the driving schools in the city, will offer driving classes to 291 policewomen. The initiative was launched as part of the golden jubilee celebration of women in Tamil Nadu Police.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the classes at a function held on the Police Recruits School campus in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative was aimed at providing training for policewomen who have already obtained driver’s licence and to arrange classes for others who are interested in driving.

As of now, 721 policewomen are working in the Coimbatore City Police. Out of these, 291 policewomen have expressed interest to learn driving. In the first batch, training will be given to 30 policewomen, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Armed Reserve (AR) T.V. Muralitharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-Coimbatore City) R. Sughasini, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saibaba Colony range) P. Fasinabeevi and Inspector (AR) Prathap Singh were present.