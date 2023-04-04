HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

291 policewomen in Coimbatore city to learn driving

April 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A policewoman learning to drive on the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A policewoman learning to drive on the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

The Coimbatore City Police, in association with the driving schools in the city, will offer driving classes to 291 policewomen. The initiative was launched as part of the golden jubilee celebration of women in Tamil Nadu Police.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the classes at a function held on the Police Recruits School campus in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative was aimed at providing training for policewomen who have already obtained driver’s licence and to arrange classes for others who are interested in driving.

As of now, 721 policewomen are working in the Coimbatore City Police. Out of these, 291 policewomen have expressed interest to learn driving. In the first batch, training will be given to 30 policewomen, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Armed Reserve (AR) T.V. Muralitharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-Coimbatore City) R. Sughasini, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saibaba Colony range) P. Fasinabeevi and Inspector (AR) Prathap Singh were present. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.