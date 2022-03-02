29 wild animals killed in road accidents and not 153: RTI

An RTI reply has revealed that a total of 29 wild animals were killed in road accidents on the stretch of Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through Sathyamangalam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) between 2012 and 2021 and not 152 as submitted in the Madras High Court.

S. Manoj Immanuel of Kodaikanal, an advocate at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, filed a public interest litigation calling for implementing the Erode District Gazette notification dated January 7, 2019, that restricts vehicle movement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the stretch as it leads to road kills. The bench comprising Justice V. Bharathidasan and Justice N. Sathish Kumar directed the Erode Collector to hold a consultation meeting with stakeholders to implement the ban. Later, the first bench of then Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, directed the authorities to enforce the notification from February 10.

Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram filed an RTI petition on February 18, 2022, with the Information Officer at the District Forest Office in Sathyamangalam seeking details of road kills, time and place of occurrence. He received a reply on Wednesday that revealed that 29 wild animals died in road accidents from Vadavalli in the plains to Dhimbam in which 18 animals were killed during day time while 11 deaths were reported during night hours.

S. Mohan Kumar, State Committee Member, Communist Party of India and coordinator for the Dhimbam Road Protest Committee said that road kills took place both during day and night time and banning vehicle movement during night hours is not justifiable. Also, many road kills were reported on the stretch located before the Bannari check posts, he added.

A source said that 11 wild animals were killed in the national highway stretch that comes under the Hasanur Forest Range. As many as seven animals were killed during day time while four animals were killed in road accidents during night time. Coordinators of the protest committee said that they will present the details in the court so that vehicle restrictions between Bannari and Karapallam check posts are revoked.