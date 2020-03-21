29 temples in Erode dt. closed for devotees

ERODE

21 March 2020 00:05 IST

Weekly markets will not function until further orders

With 29 temples coming under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department being closed for devotees as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the district administration has asked the public to avoid gathering in places of worship here on Friday.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that 11 temples in Erode, five in Bhavani, six in Gobichettipalayam, three each in Perundurai and Sathyamangalam and one in Sivagiri were closed. Also, he said that all the weekly markets would not function until further orders.

Mr. Kathiravan inspected the municipal bus stand and pasted awareness stickers carrying message on COVID-19 on buses and distributed pamphlets to passengers on the need to wash hands with soap regularly.

Addressing media persons, he said that 120 persons from other States, who were working in the district, had gone to their natives and returned. They were continuously monitored by health officials, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that four persons were arrested for spreading false information about COVID-19 and warned that persons spreading such rumours would be detained under the Goondas Act.

He inspected the Government Perundurai IRTT Medical College and Hospital and held discussion with doctors.