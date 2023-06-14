29 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore

June 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Peelamedu police have launched an investigation into the theft of 29 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Sowripalayam here on Tuesday.

The theft happened at the residence of K. Tamilselvan at Karunanidhi Nagar when the inmates were away in the afternoon.

The police said that Mr. Tamilselvan, employee of a private firm, was off to his workplace. His wife returned home from work at 1.45 p.m. for lunch and returned after some time. Around 3 p.m., Mr. Tamilselvan received a call from his mother, who resides nearby, stating that the front door of the house was open.

He rushed to the house and found that 29 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹25,000 kept in a shelf were missing.

Scientific team of the police found one fingerprint of an outsider from the house. According to the police, surveillance cameras were active in the locality.

Man duped of ₹10.95 lakh

A 57-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹ 10.95 lakh by an unknown person, who offered to give him online-based part-time jobs.

The police said that P. Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Maniakarampalayam near Ganapathy, was cheated of the money. The man complained to the cybercrime police that he got a WhatsApp message from an unknown person in January this year about an online job. After completing a few days of work, ₹10,000 was sent to his wallet account.

The unknown person later asked the complainant to make investments for which he was offered higher returns. The complainant transferred a total of ₹10,95,685 in multiple transactions, following which the unknown person stopped contacting him, police said.

A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Gopalakrishnan on Tuesday.

