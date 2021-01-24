Coimbatore

29 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 14,224. While 13 persons were discharged, 147 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 19 cases were reported of which 16 were indigenous. Three persons returned from Chennai, Namakkal and Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, 13 cases were reported. Three persons returned from Chennai and Coimbatore.

In Dharmapuri, two indigenous cases were reported and in Krishnagiri five.

