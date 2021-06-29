Coimbatore

29 child marriages stopped in Namakkal

The district administration has stopped 29 child marriages since January based on complaints received on Childline helpline number, a release said.

Collector Shreya P.Singh on Tuesday reviewed measures taken in the district to prevent child marriages with respective department officials. She advised school principals, teachers, village nurses and other related officials to take measures to prevent child marriages as schools remaining closed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Ms. Singh advised school teachers and students to contact Childline helpline number 1098 and women helpline number 181 if they come to know about any child marriages. According to a release, since January this year, 29 child marriages were stopped and in 65 cases, legal action is being taken against persons who arranged the marriage.


